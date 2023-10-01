13 cell phones seized from Central Jail, Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

Staff of the Central Jail, Ludhiana, conducted three surprise checks on the jail premises and seized a total of 13 mobile phones on Thursday. In response to these findings, three separate FIRs have been filed at the Division Number 7 police station on Friday.

In the first instance, during a jail inspection on Thursday, the jail employees claimed to have found five abandoned mobile phones and 35 packets of tobacco. A first information report (FIR) has been filed against an unidentified person under Sections 42, 45, and 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act.

In the second case, following the seizure of three mobile phones, an FIR under Section 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act has been registered against three inmates who have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, Sachin Kumar and Puneet Malik.

In another incident, the jail employees claimed to have found five mobile phones from four persons. Thereafter, an FIR under Section 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act has been lodged against four inmates who have been identified as Naginder Singh, Amanpreet Singh, Deepak Kumar and Paramjeet Singh.