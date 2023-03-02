13 cellphones seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 1

Thirteen mobile phones were seized during a surprise checking in the Central Jail, Ludhiana, in two separate cases. Of these, 10 were found abandoned on the jail premises while three were recovered from the jail inmates.

Assistant Jail Superintendent Gagandeep Sharma said on February 15, a search operation was conducted on the jail premises which led to the seizure of 10 mobile phones from the washrooms.

Some unknown inmates would have dumped these phones in the washrooms. Now, further probe would be conducted to inquire about those who dumped these on the jail premises.

A case under Prison Act was registered against the unknown inmates.

In another case, assistant jail superintendent Kashmir Lal said on February 25, a surprise checking was conducted in jail which led to the recovery of three mobile phones from three jail inmates identified as Jatinder, alias Puppy, Prince Saini and Sandeep Singh, alias Ravi. These inmates had kept cell phones in their belongings and committed a violation of jail rules. A case under Prison Act was yesterday registered against these inmates.

If connivance of any jail official comes to the fore, action will also be taken accordingly, said jail officials.