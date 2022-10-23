13 cellphones seized from jail

Ludhiana, October 22
A surprise checking inside the Central Jail, here, led to the seizure of 13 mobile phones from inmates. The checking was conducted by separate teams.
In the first incident, the checking was conducted by Assistant Jail Superintendent Suraj Mall on October 17 during which three mobiles were seized from the inmates, namely Ashish Kumar, Sourav Kumar and Ramandeep Singh. After registering a case, further probe was launched to inquire about the source that facilitated the cell phones inside the prison.
A checking conducted by Assistant Jail Superintendent Satnam Singh on October 17 led to the seizure of three mobile phones from inmates Gurmeet Singh, Satwinder Singh and Vijay Kumar. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the suspects on Friday.
A team led by Assistant Jail Superintendent Kashmir Lal seized four mobile phones from Abuka, Sachin and Sushil during a surprise checking on October 18. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the three prisoners on Friday.
On October 20, Assistant Jail Superintendent Kashmir Lal seized two mobile phones from Jugraj Singh and an unidentified inmate. Assistant Jail Superintendent Gagandeep Sharma had also seized a mobile phone from a prisoner, Neeraj. A case has been registered.
