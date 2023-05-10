13 oxen rescued; 2 booked

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 9

The police have booked two persons for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by causing cruelty to cows.

The police also rescued 13 oxen from the possession of the suspect, when the animals were being allegedly transported to some slaughterhouses in Jammu and Kashmir.

The suspect, who was overpowered by the activists of Gau Raksha Dal led by its national president Satish Kumar and state president Sandeep Kumar Verma, was identified as Mushtaq Ali of Chhatwal (Pathankot). His accomplice succeeded in fleeing under the cover of darkness.

The Ahmedgarh Sadar police confirmed to have rescued 13 oxen with the help of activists of Gau Raksha Dal from the Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The animals were later handed over to the organisers of a gaushala at Jagera road in the morning. The police was yet to announce the formal arrest of Mushtaq Ali, who along with his accomplice, has been booked under various sections of the Punjab Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and the IPC.

The Gau Raksha Dal has demanded more facilities for gaushalas to rear the cows rescued from the clutches of gangs involved in the illegal trade of selling animals to slaughterhouses.

“Unfortunately, successive governments have failed to act against those gangs which had been violating provisions of Section 8 of the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act by collecting cows from various localities of the region and transporting them to slaughterhouses,” said Satish Kumar.

He added that cow cess being collected by the government agencies was not being issued to gaushalas regularly.