13-year-old girl alleges rape, four booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 28

Following alleged kidnapping and rape of a 13-year-old girl, the Khanna police have booked four persons, including a woman. The minor girl, who is a Class VII student, alleged that she was raped at the woman’s residence.

Following the complaint filed by the girl’s father, an FIR under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl), 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and 4 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the City 2 police station, Khanna, against the suspects.

They have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Guri, from Uttam Nagar in Khanna, Amandeep Singh, alias Deep, from Salana village, Simran from Uttam Nagar in Khanna and her husband Jelly.

According to the complainant, his daughter had been missing since the afternoon of August 24. On August 25, around 3 pm, a woman, Simran, dropped his daughter home and left.

He alleged that his daughter, who was extremely anxious, later narrated the incident. According to the allegations levelled by the girl, a man, Amandeep Singh, had provided her with Gurpreet Singh’s contact number, suggesting that he could assist her in finding a job. Amandeep had allegedly instructed her to meet Gurpreet outside a shopping mall in Khanna on the evening of August 24.

When Gurpreet met the victim, he allegedly asked her to accompany him on his motorcycle but she refused. Following which, Gurpreet allegedly forcefully took her to Simran’s residence in Uttam Nagar, Khanna, where the woman and her husband Jelly were present. Later, Simran allegedly offered the girl a glass of water to drink.

Afterwards, Gurpreet and Simran’s husband left the place and returned after some time. Meanwhile, the minor girl fell asleep. When she came to her senses around 5 am on August 25, she realised that she was raped.