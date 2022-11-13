13-year-old marital dispute settled in Nat’l Lok Adalat

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 12

As many as 38,711 cases involving amount of Rs 71,67,82,296 crore were settled amicably in the National Lok Adalat held under the supervision of the Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, DLSA, Munish Singal.

A Bench headed by Additional Principal Judge Family Court Rajvinder Singh took up a matrimonial dispute of a couple married for 26 years and having two children. The couple was in litigation for past 13 years and had filed multiple cases against each other.

Sessions Judge Munish Singal, while hearing the case, made efforts to settle the dispute amicably. The parties were persuaded to move on and put an end to cases. Now, they decided to file a joint petition for divorce.

ADJ Sanjiv Joshi, presiding officer, Industrial Tribunal, also held Lok Adalat and resolved disputes pertaining to labourers and employers. An amount of Rs 56,21,135 lakh was disbursed among parties.

DLSA CJM-cum-secretary Raman Sharma said 30 Benches were constituted in the city and eight at the sub-division level to hear the matters.

Lok Adalat members Dr Shweta Tand, principal GHG college, Sidhwan Khurd, professor Divya Khurana, prof Dev Prabhakar, R D Chhabra, Ashu Lekhi, Pardeep Dhall, Rajwant Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Anju Garg played active role in dispensation of cases.