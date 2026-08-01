13-yr-old’s pregnancy exposes months of abuse; two nabbed

A 13-year-old girl’s pregnancy has exposed an alleged case of repeated sexual abuse involving two men, one of them a distant relative and other a neighbour. The police have arrested both suspects after the victim’s statement revealed that she had allegedly been assaulted over several months.

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The case came to the fore when the girl’s health started deteriorating. As per the police, she had been complaining of severe stomach pain for several days. Concerned about the girl’s condition, her mother took her to a doctor, where medical tests revealed that she was seven months’ pregnant.

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The revelation left the family shocked. When the mother gently questioned her daughter about the pregnancy, the girl allegedly said she had been sexually assaulted on different occasions by two men known to her.

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As per the complaint, the first incident occurred in December 2025 when a distant relative, who was then staying near the family’s house, allegedly raped the girl.

Inspector Avneet Kaur, SHO, Division number 6 police station, said the police had filed an FIR against the suspects under various sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.