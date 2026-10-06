130 participate in anti-drug event at Ludhiana vet varsity

At least 130 people participated in a health walk under the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat - 100 Sundays Sankalp Abhiyan’ organised by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

The initiative was undertaken in response to an invitation from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in association with MY Bharat, Department of Youth Affairs, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, to mobilise youth for a healthy, active and drug-free India.

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Vice-Chancellor JPS Gill said a drug-free campus was essential for the physical, mental and academic well-being of the students. He urged the students to reject drugs, embrace a healthy lifestyle and become ambassadors of a drug-free India.

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The awareness walk commenced from the 1 Punjab Remount and Veterinary (R&V) Squadron National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit at the College of Veterinary Science. Moving through the university campus, the participants spread the message of a drug-free society and encouraged their peers to shun narcotics and adopt healthy lifestyles.

Chief hostel warden Nittin Dev Singh presided over the event and highlighted the importance of physical fitness, mental well-being and collective action in preventing drug addiction.

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Campus anti-drugs committee nodal officer Harkirat Singh reiterated the university’s commitment to awareness, prevention and community participation in the fight against drug abuse.

Director Students’ Welfare Jaspal Singh Hundal appreciated the participation of students and emphasised that their involvement reflected the university community’s collective resolve to build a healthier and stronger society.