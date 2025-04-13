138 recovered mobiles handed over to owners

The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate on Saturday returned snatched and stolen mobiles to owners. AS many as 138 mobiles were returned to them after getting their identity cards and other formalities completed. The phones, looted from people or lost by them, were lying in police stations as case property for the past one year.

Leading an event organised for returning mobiles, Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma said there were a lot of people’s items in police stations and police posts related to different cases. Now, a drive had been started to hand over the case properties to the owners by following the due procedures.

“Now, instructions were issued to the police station heads and in-charges of various wings. If they recover any mobile or valuables from criminals, belonging to people, try to return the same to owners in minimum possible time,” he said while addressing mediapersons.

Sharma urged the public that in case they lose their mobile or it was snatched, they should lodge a complaint with the police.