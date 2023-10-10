14.1 per cent schoolchildren found hypertensive in DMCH survey

Tribune News Service

Junk food addiction coupled by sedentary lifestyle is making school kids obese which in turn is causing hypertension among them, according to surveys carried out by Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) across various schools in urban and rural areas of Ludhiana. In the latest survey, 14.1 percent of school students were found to be hypertensive. Medical Superintendent of Hero Heart DMC Institute, Dr Bishav Mohan said their surveys reveal that schoolchildren in the age group of 11-17 are hypertensive and obesity is the major reason.

In 2020 survey which went for three years, a total of 1959 schoolchildren aged 11–17 years (urban: 849; rural: 1110) were included. While the prevalence of hypertension among rural and urban children was 5.7% and 8.4%, the prevalence of obesity in rural and urban school children was 2.7% and 11.0% respectively. In rural areas, 81.1 percent of girl students and 76.7 percent of boy students were consuming junk food in rural areas while 95.6 percent of girls and 91.6 percent of boys in urban were found eating junk food.

The figures have increased if compared to 2004 survey. At that time, 1864 students were surveyed which included 317 urban and 1574 rural students. The study had revealed that 2.6 percent of rural and 6.7 percent of urban students were hypertensive. In rural areas, 2.3 percent and in urban areas, 3.6 percent of the students were found obese.

Dr Gurpeeet Singh Wander, chief cardiologist, Hero Heart DMC Institute said “One should consume salt and sugar within the prescribed limits and try to stay away from refined flour. Staying physically active is very important.

Symptoms of hypertension

Headaches

Seizures

Chest pain

Vomiting

Shortness of breath

Palpitations

Junk in school canteens despite CBSE’s directives

In 2016, CBSE had instructed all affiliated schools to ensure that food items like chips, carbonated drinks, ready-to-eat foods, burgers, pizzas and confectionery items like chocolates, candies are not available in the school canteen. It has also advised schools to try that no such food items are available within 200 meter of school premises. Schools have shown a deaf ear to this circular as fast and junk food is available in most of the school canteen.