14 attack realtor with iron rods

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 17

Around 14 assailants carrying iron rods and sticks attacked a property dealer at Dugri, Phase 1, on Wednesday night. They even tried to kidnap the victim. The incident was captured by local residents in their mobile phones and CCTV cameras also captured the suspects.

On the complaint of the victim, property dealer Manpreet Singh, alias Shanky, a resident of CRPF Colony, a case under various sections of the IPC was registered against around 14 suspects, of which seven have been identified. Raids were being conducted to nab the suspects, said ACP (South) Guriqbal Singh.

The complainant said yesterday he was going to celebrate the birthday of his daughter and to invite children of his friend Happy staying near his house, he went to their place. When he reached the place, around 14 persons in four vehicles came and attacked him with iron rods and sticks.

“Two of my friends escaped from the scene and to save my life, I entered my friend’s house and locked myself in a room. The assailants broke the door and dragged me outside the house. They even tried to take me in their car but when the residents started gathering, they fled the place while threatening to kill me and my friend,” he alleged.

When he asked about the reason behind the attack, the victim said his friend Piyush Rai of Basant Avenue had an enmity with the assailants and since he was a friend of Piyush, they attacked him.

The complainant said they had also pointed a gun at him and while fleeing they fired a shot but fortunately nobody suffered any bullet injury.

ACP Guriqbal, however, said no firing took place as no cartridges were recovered from the spot. CCTV cameras were also checked which did not establish firing. Still probe was on and further charges would be added to the FIR as and when new facts would unfold in the case.