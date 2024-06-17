14 booked for assaulting PSPCL staff

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 16

The Jagraon City police yesterday registered a case against 14 persons for assaulting the employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) at their office in Jagraon.

A case under Sections 353, 186, 506 and 427 of the IPC was registered against the suspect identified as Vishal Atrey, his son Aryan Atrey both residents of Dhola Wala Khoo, Jagroan, and 12 unknown persons.

The complainant, Sikandar Singh, said he works at the Nodal Complex Centre of PSPCL in Jagraon. On June 14, he along with his colleagues Harjot Singh, Hardev Singh, Vinod Kumar and Paramjit Singh were performing their duty at the nodal centre when the above-mentioned persons came and questioned that why complaint number was not being attended for hearing the complaints pertaining to the power cuts. They also blamed that the number is being misused by them.

The accused then started abusing the staff. They also damaged the computers lying inside the office. When his colleague Harjot made a video of the assailants, they snatched his mobile phone and deleted the video, the complainant added. Later, they lodged a police complaint against the accused and yesterday a case was registered.

