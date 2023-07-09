14 IELTS centres fail to comply with guidelines, told to shut operations

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/ Jagraon, July 8

Operators of at least 14 IELTS centres falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts have been directed to shut their establishments till they submit valid documents for permission from the administration and fulfil conditions according to the guidelines.

Those running this commercial activity from their houses have been asked to either cease the functioning of the centres or get their premises registered as commercial units from the department concerned.

Teams of officials, led by Ahmedgarh, Raikot, Jagraon and Payal SDMs, conducted surprise checking at IELTS centres running in localities falling under their jurisdictions.

Having cautioned organisers of IELTS and coaching centres in the region, the administration has started taking action against those who have failed to comply with the standard guidelines being issued from time to time.

Operators of five centres at Jagraon, five at Sandaur and four at Ahmedgarh were asked to keep their establishments closed till they deposit relevant documents and evidence of fulfilment of conditions regarding safety and security of incumbents.

“We have initially asked operators of nine IELTS centres at Ahmedgarh to keep their establishments closed till discrepancies pointed out to them are not removed,” said SDM Harbans Singh. He added that some operators tried to evade inspection by lowering the shutters their centres. Such centres were also shut down, he said. The SDM said legal action would be initiated to seal the establishments that are disadvantageous for the learners.

Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli said the process to identify erring IELTS centres or coaching centres has been initiated and people running such establishments have been asked to either fulfil the conditions or stop undertaking activities in an unauthorised manner.

The SDMs further acknowledged the functioning of unauthorised centres from residential buildings and said officials concerned at the respective civic bodies had been asked to ensure that no commercial activity is allowed to take place from residential buildings.

“Having received reports about functioning of some centres from houses, we have advised authorities at the civic body to advise the organisers to either stop operating commercial activities from their residences or get their premises registered as commercial units,” the Raikot SDM said.