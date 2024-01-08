14 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Ludhiana, January 7
A surprise checking conducted by staff of the Central Jail, Ludhiana, led to the recovery of 14 mobile phones from jail inmates in separate incidents.
In the first case, four mobile phones were seized from jail inmates identified as Harjit Singh, Sajjan Kumar, Jaspreet Singh and Suraj Kumar during a checking on December 27.
In another checking on December 28, four cell phones were seized from inmates identified as Shekhar, Ram Tirath, Amarjit and Vivek Kumar. On December 28, four more mobiles were recovered from inmates Rahul, Prince, Kamaljit and Jaskiranjit. In another checking on the same day, one mobile phone was recovered from Sandeep Singh and another from Sarabjit Singh and Gurbhej Singh.
Five separate cases were registered by the police regarding the mobile seizures on Saturday under the Prisons Act.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws
Modi says instead of ‘danda’, police now need to work with ‘...
We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief JP Nadda
BJP chief leaves the door ajar for alliance in Punjab
INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP: JP Nadda
Jagat Prakash Nadda, national president, Bharatiya janata pa...
138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name
Kangra settlement office rejects 100 claims