14 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 7

A surprise checking conducted by staff of the Central Jail, Ludhiana, led to the recovery of 14 mobile phones from jail inmates in separate incidents.

In the first case, four mobile phones were seized from jail inmates identified as Harjit Singh, Sajjan Kumar, Jaspreet Singh and Suraj Kumar during a checking on December 27.

In another checking on December 28, four cell phones were seized from inmates identified as Shekhar, Ram Tirath, Amarjit and Vivek Kumar. On December 28, four more mobiles were recovered from inmates Rahul, Prince, Kamaljit and Jaskiranjit. In another checking on the same day, one mobile phone was recovered from Sandeep Singh and another from Sarabjit Singh and Gurbhej Singh.

Five separate cases were registered by the police regarding the mobile seizures on Saturday under the Prisons Act.