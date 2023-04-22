14-month-old requires Rs 17.5 crore to get new lease of life

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

A 14-month-old child is looking for monetary help from philanthropists and social organisations for getting a new lease of life.

Suffering from a rare genetic disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, Kanav requires Rs 17.5 crore to be treated.

Taking up his cause, two local NGOs — Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust and Samvedna Trust — have called for help to save the toddler’s life.

Within hours of raising the help appeal, a sum of Rs 7 crore has been collected and most of the donors are politicians, mainly MPs, and celebrities from Bollywood.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, who runs Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust, told The Tribune here on Friday that a special campaign, “Let’s save Kanav — Help before it’s too late”, to save the life of 14-month-old Kanav hailing from Delhi.

“Kanav is currently undergoing treatment for the debilitating condition. Dr Shefali Gulati from AIIMS in New Delhi and Dr Ratna Dua Puri from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are treating him. The only one-time treatment for the disease is a gene therapy called Zolgensma, which costs Rs 17.5 crore (2.1 million USD). Novartis, a Swiss company, manufactures the required injection,” the MP said.

Kanav’s parents, Amit and Garima, belong to a lower middle-class family and cannot afford the costly treatment. They are seeking help to save their son’s life.

The Rajya Sabha member said since Kanav’s family was a middle class one and cannot afford a huge expenditure on treatment of their son, as such people are requested to consider the appeal for donation on humanitarian grounds and donate open-heartedly to save the precious life.

Arora said Rs 7 crore has already been raised and Rs 10.5 crore was still required to save Kanav’s life.

He added that the donation qualifies for CSR and if, for any reason, the treatment cannot be done, they will refund the donated money.

Members of Parliament (MPs) Raghav Chadha, Hans Raj Hans, Sanjay Singh, Vivek Tankha, Sanjeev Arora, Ramchander Jangra, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, Pravesh Verma, Ashok Mittal and Manish Tewari were among the contributors for Kanav’s cause.

Among the celebrities who were supporting Kanav’s cause were Sonu Sood, Farha Khan, Vidya Balan, Chunkey Pandey, Rajpal Yadav, Vishal Dadlani, Kapil Sharma, Ali Asgar, Bharti Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Shakti Kapoor and Kiku Sharda.

About Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 is a rare genetic disease that destroys the nerves responsible for controlling most of the human body movements. It affects nerves and muscles, causing muscles to become increasingly weak. It mostly affects infants and children but can also develop in adults.