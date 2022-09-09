14 sewerage connections snapped

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 8

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) on Wednesday disconnected the sewerage connections of 14 properties located in various parts of the city after their owners failed to deposit the pending water supply, sewerage or disposal charges.

Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh said employees of the Municipal Corporation visited

84 properties in the city and disconnected 14 sewer connections of those properties whose owners had failed to pay their dues.

The Superintending Engineer said the Municipal Corporation recovered Rs 20.12 lakh in different wards of the city during the recovery drive on Wednesday.