14 swine flu cases in 8 days

Ludhiana, January 8
Fourteen cases of swine flu have been reported in the district in eight days in the new year. With the decrease in the temperature, a spike in swine flu cases is being observed.
Precautions
- Cover mouth, nose while sneezing
- Use disposable tissues instead of handkerchief
- Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth too often
- Wash your hands with soap and water or sanitise them
- Try and avoid close contact, especially with people having flu
In the previous year, a total of 33 swine flu cases were reported. From December 2023 to till date, the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital has reported eight children (up to the age of 10 years) as positive for the disease.
Hospitals have been asked to set up flu corners and conduct tests of Category C patients. Patients having breathlessness, chest pain, drowsiness, fall in blood pressure, sputum mixed with blood, bluish discolouration of nails, irritability among small children, refusal to accept feed and worsening of underlying chronic conditions are included in the Category C and require testing.
Swine flu is a droplet infection and can spread from one person to another. Those infected with the flu should avoid going to crowded places.
