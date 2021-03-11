14-year-old boy held for raping 5-year-old girl in Machhiwara

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

A 14-year-old boy was today arrested for raping a five-year-old girl at Machhiwara.

The Machhiwara police had yesterday registered a case against the boy.

The victim girl’s mother told the police that her daughter is studying in Class I. Yesterday she complained about pain in her private parts.

“When I asked my daughter about the cause of pain she revealed that a boy living in our locality had taken her to his house and raped her. I then shared the incident with my husband and we immediately lodged a police complaint,” revealed the girl’s mother.

The SHO, Machhiwara, Inspector Vijay Kumar, said the accused was today arrested. —