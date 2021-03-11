14-year-old boy held for raping 5-year-old girl in Machhiwara

Ludhiana, April 24
A 14-year-old boy was today arrested for raping a five-year-old girl at Machhiwara.
The Machhiwara police had yesterday registered a case against the boy.
The victim girl’s mother told the police that her daughter is studying in Class I. Yesterday she complained about pain in her private parts.
“When I asked my daughter about the cause of pain she revealed that a boy living in our locality had taken her to his house and raped her. I then shared the incident with my husband and we immediately lodged a police complaint,” revealed the girl’s mother.
The SHO, Machhiwara, Inspector Vijay Kumar, said the accused was today arrested. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs