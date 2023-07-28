14-year-old girl abducted, raped

Ludhiana, July 27
The city police registered a case against a youth on the charges of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl. He has been identified as Happy, a driver.
ACP (North) Maninder Bedi said the victim’s mother runs a vegetable vend. One day, when the victim was going to the market, the suspect on the pretext of giving lift to her in his vehicle took her with him and raped her. Earlier, the police were reluctant to take action. But when the case came to the notice of the ACP, he directed the Jodhewal police to register a case.
