14-year-old girl dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 28

A 14-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Basti Jodhewal on Thursday. She has been identified as Nazia Khatun.

As per investigating officer Kuldeep Singh, Nazia was studying in Class VIII. On March 26, she was using a mobile when her mother entered her room. She warned her not to use the same and also snatched the phone from her. Later, when her mother came to the room, she was shocked to see the hanging body of the girl. A neighbour rushed the girl to a hospital from where she was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.

She died on the way to the PGI. The police initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

