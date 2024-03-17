14-year-old girl ends her life

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 16

A 14-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Krishna Colony on the Rahon road here on Friday night. The victim had locked the room from inside before taking the extreme step.

The cause behind the act was yet to be known. After the incident, her family called the police and the latter brought down the body from the noose. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Investigating officer ASI Karamjit Singh said earlier, the girl was staying in Bihar and she had come to the city about a month ago to stay with her parents, who had been residing here.

The ASI said the girl’s parents had yesterday gone to work and she was alone at home. The victim locked her room and then took the extreme step. When her brother reached home, he saw the hanging body and raised the alarm. Since the door was locked, he entered the room through the ventilator but unfortunately the girl was already dead by then.

Suspecting no foul play, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

