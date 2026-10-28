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Home / Ludhiana / 14-year-old girl ends life

14-year-old girl ends life

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:23 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The victim's parents told the police that the girl had been mentally disturbed for the past some time. File
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A 14-year-old girl, a student of Class IX, died by suicide in the Guru Nanak Nagar area in Ludhiana on Tuesday morning. The body of the victim was found when the mother called her for having tea, before leaving for work.

According to the police, the victim’s family hails from Parsauli village in Bihar and has been staying in Ludhiana, where her parents work as daily wage labourers. Her mother is a factory worker. When the woman called her daughter and received no response, she sought help from neighbours. The door was forced open and the girl was found lying on the floor near the entrance.

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The police said the teenager had locked herself in the room before taking the step. Her parents informed the police that the girl had been mentally disturbed for some time.

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