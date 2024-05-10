14-year-old girl goes missing

Ludhiana, May 9
The Salem Tabri police have registered a case under Sections 363 and 366 A of the IPC against an unidentified person on a complaint filed by the father of a minor girl.
Tunutan Sahni, a resident of Amaltas Enclave, Bhattiyan village, has complained to the police that his minor daughter Sapna Kumari (14) had gone to meet her friend on May 6 but did not return home.
Sahni said somebody must have abducted the girl on the pretext of marriage. He filed a complaint, following which a case had been registered by the police.
