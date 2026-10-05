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Home / Ludhiana / 14-year-old handball player dies in road accident in Ludhiana a day before state tournament

14-year-old handball player dies in road accident in Ludhiana a day before state tournament

The deceased, Anshika Rai, a Class 9 student of Alpine School, was heading to school for a practice session

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:38 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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A 14-year-old handball player died after falling from a scooter and coming under a tractor-trailer on Jassian Road here Monday evening.

The deceased, Anshika Rai, a Class 9 student of Alpine School, was heading to school for a practice session. She was scheduled to take part in a state-level handball tournament in Bathinda the next day.

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Jagatpuri police post in-charge ASI Sukhwinder Singh said Anshika was travelling with a relative when they reached near Bhalwan Da Dhaba. A motorcycle was approaching from the opposite direction, while a tractor-trailer carrying bricks was passing through the area.

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According to the police, the motorcycle was being driven at high speed. As the vehicles came close, both riders applied brakes suddenly. Anshika, who was sitting pillion on the scooter, lost her balance and fell onto the road. She was subsequently run over by the tractor-trailer.

She was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where she died during treatment.

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Anshika had been training for the Bathinda tournament and was regarded as a promising player. Her sudden death has left her family and schoolmates shocked.

Her father, Amit Rai, works at a printing press, while her mother is a homemaker. She has a younger brother studying in Class 5.

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