14-yr-old alleges rape by youth

The Haibowal police have registered a case against a youth after a 14-year-old girl alleged that he raped her at her house and sexually assaulted her repeatedly over several days.

According to the complaint, the suspect had befriended the girl on social media around five months ago. The two started talking regularly, after which the youth allegedly pressured her to meet him.

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The girl’s mother told the police that she had noticed a change in her daughter’s behaviour over the past few days. The girl appeared upset and depressed. When her mother questioned her, she disclosed the alleged sexual assault.

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The girl told her mother that on September 28, when both her parents were away at work, the suspect came to their house and raped her. She further alleged that he sexually assaulted her on several occasions over the following days and threatened her against disclosing the matter to anyone.

After coming to know about the incident, her mother approached the police and lodged a complaint.

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Sub-Inspector Kulwinder Kaur, the investigating officer, said a case had been registered under Section 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.