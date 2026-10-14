DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 14-yr-old alleges rape by youth

14-yr-old alleges rape by youth

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:39 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The girl alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted her on several occasions. File
Advertisement

The Haibowal police have registered a case against a youth after a 14-year-old girl alleged that he raped her at her house and sexually assaulted her repeatedly over several days.

According to the complaint, the suspect had befriended the girl on social media around five months ago. The two started talking regularly, after which the youth allegedly pressured her to meet him.

Advertisement

The girl’s mother told the police that she had noticed a change in her daughter’s behaviour over the past few days. The girl appeared upset and depressed. When her mother questioned her, she disclosed the alleged sexual assault.

Advertisement

The girl told her mother that on September 28, when both her parents were away at work, the suspect came to their house and raped her. She further alleged that he sexually assaulted her on several occasions over the following days and threatened her against disclosing the matter to anyone.

After coming to know about the incident, her mother approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Advertisement

Sub-Inspector Kulwinder Kaur, the investigating officer, said a case had been registered under Section 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts