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Home / Ludhiana / 14-yr-old boy dies as tractor-trailer hits bike

14-yr-old boy dies as tractor-trailer hits bike

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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The deceased was identified as Yuvraj Singh, a student of Class X. iStock
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A teenager died in a road accident here on Friday. He was out to distribute wedding cards of his sister when hit by a rashly driven tractor.

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According to the family, they spent nearly an hour for providing medical help for Yuvraj but he could not be saved.

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The deceased was identified as Yuvraj Singh (14), a student of Class X.

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Manjit Singh, a resident of Bhama Kalan, reported to the police that his nephews, Gurmanpreet Singh and Yuvraj Singh, had gone to distribute wedding cards of the victim’s sister on Friday on a motorcycle. Meanwhile, an unknown tractor-trailer driver veered off the road without signalling and hit their motorcycle.

After the accident, Yuvraj and Gurmanpreet were rushed to a hospital. Yuvraj suffered a serious head injury. His condition worsened during treatment. According to family members, Yuvraj told the doctor: “I am having difficulty in breathing, please give me an injection.” He died shortly thereafter.

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Yuvraj was the only brother of two sisters. The family had scheduled the wedding of one of his sisters on August 23. The news of Yuvraj’s death, amid wedding preparations, plunged the family into mourning. A case has been registered.

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