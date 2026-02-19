14-yr-old girl abducted by car-borne youths

A 14-year-old girl was abducted in broad daylight from a busy area falling under the Daba police station on Wednesday.

Two car-borne youths, one of whom was later identified as Sahil, abducted the victim when she was returning from tuition along with her younger brother.

The police have initiated a manhunt for the suspects on the basis of a CCTV footage of cameras installed in the region.

An FIR registered on the statement of Ajay Kumar Kuswaha of Gagan Nagar in Daba revealed that his minor daughter had been kidnapped by two car-borne youths while she was returning home in the evening.

The couple came to know about the incident from their son.

The suspects came in a white car (bearing registration number PB 01 3632).

On the basis of inquiries made by the complainant, he accused a youth, Sahil, of kidnapping the girl with the help of another accomplice.

Investigating officer Dharam Pal said a search for the suspects had been launched after registering a case under Sections 137 (2) and 96 of the BNS.