14-yr-old girl alleges sexual assault, probe on

The PAU police have started an investigation into allegations of repeated sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl after a complaint lodged by her family in Maharashtra was transferred to Ludhiana.

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The case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 4 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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According to the police, the girl’s parents had stayed in Ludhiana in the past while she was studying in Pune. Later, she came to Ludhiana to stay with them. During this period, the family became concerned about her alleged drug use and took her back to Pune.

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The girl told her family that she had allegedly been sexually assaulted by unidentified persons on several occasions near a hotel in the Abbis Market area here. The family members then approached the Pune police.

A Zero FIR was registered on the complaint of the girl’s mother and it was later transferred to the PAU police station as the alleged incidents had occurred in Ludhiana.

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Investigating officer ASI Subegh Singh said the police were verifying the allegations and working to identify the persons named as unidentified suspects in the complaint.

The investigators are examining the girl’s statement, the reported location and other available evidence as part of the probe. The police said further action would be taken on the basis of findings of the investigation.