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Home / Ludhiana / Rs 1,408-cr waste management tender not cleared at F&CC meeting again

Rs 1,408-cr waste management tender not cleared at F&CC meeting again

Cong councillor Bhatti leaves without signing, cites exorbitant rate

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:42 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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MC officials during an F&CC meeting at the Mayor’s camp office in Ludhiana. File
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The fate of Rs 1,408.66-crore Solid Waste Management Project tender still hangs in the balance as it was the second Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) meeting held on Thursday to clear a few pending agendas but this agenda item could not be cleared again as Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti left the meeting without signing.

Bhatti told The Tribune that he would go as per law. The tender and work order had already been given to a contractor in the past. But now, the MC was trying to get into more trouble by retendering it.

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“Where is the money to be given to the new contractor? The MC has empty coffers. The MC was already paying Rs 1,000 per metric tonne for lifting solid waste then why would it pay Rs 3,700 per metric tonne? And another concern remains that thousands of safai sewaks and their families are filling their stomachs in the present scenario, where will they go if the new contractor comes into the picture?” he asked.

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In the Thursday’s meeting, a few agenda items were passed but as required strength was not there to clear the solid waste management agenda, it could not be passed.

In a representation written to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner, F&CC member Gaurav Bhatti said that he raised objection to the Solid Waste Management tender.

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“I am firmly opposed to the costly Solid Waste Management tender and my clear position is that the tender should be cancelled,” Bhatti said.

As per him, the implementation of the tender may impose an additional financial burden of crores of rupees upon the Municipal Corporation. Keeping in view the present financial position of the corporation, it should also be clearly established from where the funds required for making such a large-scale and long-term payment will be arranged.

At present, poor and labour families are also engaged in door-to-door collection of waste on their own and earn their livelihood through hard work. Under the existing arrangement, the corporation does not face a long-term financial liability of Rs 1,408.66 crore in this manner.

Taking away the livelihood of these families and introducing such a big and exorbitant tender is a matter of serious concern for me. The livelihood of approximately 15,000 poor, Dalit and labour families must also be taken into consideration while taking such a major decision.

Further elaborating in the letter written to the MC Commissioner, Bhatti said works relating to transportation and processing/disposal had already been awarded under separate existing contracts. Despite this, the same scope appears to have been included again in the proposed new eight-year tender.

Therefore, a complete examination of the existing contracts vis-à-vis the proposed new tender is necessary to determine any possible duplication/overlap as well as financial implications and additional liability upon the corporation. The previous meeting of the F&CC was held on September 14.

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