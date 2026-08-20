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Home / Ludhiana / 141 booked for evading stamp duty on land

141 booked for evading stamp duty on land

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:57 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The police on Wednesday booked 141 persons for causing loss to the state exchequer by allegedly evading stamp duty by depicting commercial land as agricultural.

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The case was registered at the Moti Nagar police station after an inquiry. The police said the investigation into the matter was ongoing.

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According to the information, the accused allegedly got documents prepared by showing commercial land as agricultural and paid lower stamp duty during the sale and purchase of the said properties.

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The police are examining documents pertaining to the sale and purchase of the properties, along with the land records. Efforts are on to ascertain which parcels of land were shown as agricultural despite being commercial in nature and the quantum of stamp duty loss caused to the government, the police said.

Inspector Bhupinder Singh, Station-House Officer (SHO), Moti Nagar, confirmed a detailed investigation was underway and further action will be taken on the basis of its findings.

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