147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 11

Unsafe haven for children and women, besides having reported the highest crime committed by juveniles, Ludhiana has also earned another dubious distinction of having recorded the maximum number of children going missing last year.

The biggest and largest city of the state, in terms of area and population, had reported 147 missing children during 2022, which was the highest count in the state, a latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

Ludhiana has also recorded 240 missing adults, which were second highest in the state.

The cumulative count of 387 missing persons in the district was also the second highest in the state after Jalandhar CP that had recorded the highest of 560 missing persons in Punjab during 2022.

The NCRB’s annual report, ‘Crime in India’, which presents a comprehensive set of statistics on various aspects of crime in the country during 2022, a copy of which is with The Tribune, reported that 147 children below the age of 18 years and 240 adults aged 18 and above had gone missing in Ludhiana district last year.

These included 70 children and 63 adults missing from the Ludhiana Commissionerate of Police (CP), 30 children and 130 adults missing from the Khanna police district and 47 children and 47 adults missing from the Ludhiana rural police district.

Both Khanna and Ludhiana rural police districts fall under the administrative district of Ludhiana.

The gender-wise break-up of the missing persons showed that of the total 70 missing children in Ludhiana CP, 45 were female and 25 were male.

Among 63 adults that went missing from Ludhiana CP, 32 were female and 31 were male.

In Khanna police district, of the total 30 children that went missing, 22 were female and eight were male. Among 130 adults that had been reported missing, 68 were male and 62 were female. In Ludhiana Rural police district, 47 missing children included 45 females and two male. Similarly, 30 females and 17 male were among 47 adults that had gone missing during 2022.

The age-wise comparison of missing children revealed that of the total 25 male children that had gone missing in Ludhiana CP, 14 were aged 12 and above but below 16 years, eight below 12 years and three were above 16 years and above but below 18 years. Of the 45 missing female children, 25 were aged 12 year and above but below 16 years, 16 were 16 years and above but below 18 years, and four were below 12 years.

In Khanna, eight missing male children included three each 12 years and above but below 16 years and 16 years and above but below 18 years while two were aged below 12 years. Among the females, 12 missing children were 16 years and above, nine were below 12 years and one was 12 years and above but below 16 years.

In Ludhiana Rural, two missing male children included one each aged 16 years and above and 12 years and above but below 16 years. Among 45 missing female children, 26 were aged 16 years and above, 17 were 12 years and above but below 16 years and two were below 12 years of age.