14th edition of Kaizen contest held by CICU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 20

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, CICU, said the 14th Kaizen competition was held at CICU. This event provided an opportunity to understand the philosophies, listen to companies which have successfully developed Kaizen as a culture and also provided a competitive arena to witness and share the best Kaizen implemented.

JS Bhogal, organising secretary, CICU, informed us about the importance of organizing competitions for learning other industrial units. He further said that the response to this competition was overwhelming both from participating teams and attending delegates as well as trade & industrial bodies in the region that have been enthusiastic in their support. Experienced employees of 39 Teams presented their Kaizen in front of more than 250 audiences.

The contest was adjudged by jury members comprising eminent professionals — Dr Sachit Vardhan, Deputy Dean of Research, CT University; Dr Sanjeev Katoch, GM, Institute For Auto Parts and Hand Tools Technology.