14th edition of Kaizen contest held by CICU

Ludhiana, January 20
Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, CICU, said the 14th Kaizen competition was held at CICU. This event provided an opportunity to understand the philosophies, listen to companies which have successfully developed Kaizen as a culture and also provided a competitive arena to witness and share the best Kaizen implemented.
JS Bhogal, organising secretary, CICU, informed us about the importance of organizing competitions for learning other industrial units. He further said that the response to this competition was overwhelming both from participating teams and attending delegates as well as trade & industrial bodies in the region that have been enthusiastic in their support. Experienced employees of 39 Teams presented their Kaizen in front of more than 250 audiences.
The contest was adjudged by jury members comprising eminent professionals — Dr Sachit Vardhan, Deputy Dean of Research, CT University; Dr Sanjeev Katoch, GM, Institute For Auto Parts and Hand Tools Technology.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...