15.8 mm rainfall brings some respite from heat

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 4

The city today received 15.8 mm of rainfall which brought both minimum and maximum temperature down by a few degrees. City residents got a sigh of relief after the much-needed rainfall but it also caused them inconvenience as many areas in the city were left waterlogged after the rainfall.

Potholed roads and traffic jams added to the commuters’ misery.

The maximum temperature recorded today was 35°C while the minimum was 29.4°C. According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, the weather is expected to remain cloudy with possibility of thundershowers over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, waterlogging was reported in various areas, including Ferozepur Road, Pakhowal Road, Jodhewal Basti, Rahon Road, Haibowal, Hambran Road, Dugri, Gill Road, Civil Lines, Rani Jhansi Road and old city areas.

Commuters faced difficulties while passing through the waterlogged roads and many were stranded after their vehicles developed snag on the stretches.

Satinder Singh, a city resident, said Ludhiana might be a ‘smart city’ but one needs to see its condition during monsoons. “Even posh localities such as BRS Nagar and Sarabha Nagar are waterlogged. The sad part is that concrete area is increasing while trees are decreasing which absorb water during rainfall,” he said.

“I was stuck in a traffic jam for two hours due to waterlogging. Crores are spent on the city for its development but nothing has been done to solve the issue of waterlogging which haunts city people whenever it rains. The rain has washed away tall claims made by the civic body regarding its preparedness,” said Bhushan Sharma, a resident of Tajpur Road.

Another city resident said he preferred to stay inside due to waterlogged roads. Shopkeepers also had to bear the brunt as customers were unable to reach their shops due to water accumulation.