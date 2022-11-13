 15.87 LMT paddy procured in Ludhiana district, 98% harvesting over : The Tribune India

15.87 LMT paddy procured in Ludhiana district, 98% harvesting over

Paddy harvesting in progress in Ludhiana on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 12

With 98 per cent of the harvesting already over, 15.87 lakh metric tonne (LMT) paddy has been procured in Ludhiana district during this season so far, the administration has confirmed.

While the government agencies have ensured almost 100 per cent purchase of the arrived food grain, the private traders have purchased only 308 MT of rice that also in just three of the total 13 grain markets in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, the official figures have revealed.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Rahul Chaba, told The Tribune on Saturday that 31,542 MT paddy arrived while 32,337 MT of food grain was procured at the district’s mandis during the past 24 hours.

With this, 15,90,891 MT of paddy has so far arrived across the district of which 15,86,708 MT has been procured till Saturday evening, leaving behind 4,183 MT unsold stock. Of the procured stocks, 13,49,411 MT food grain has been lifted, which accounted for almost 85 per cent of the total purchased rice.

While Jagraon grain market remained the leader with the maximum of 2,29,419 MT paddy purchase this season till Saturday, Khanna, Asia’s biggest grain market, stood second with 1,87,594 MT of rice procurement till date.

Among other mandis, Dohara has logged 97,523 MT paddy purchase, Hathur 84,214 MT, Kila Raipur 1,05,860 MT, Ludhiana 90,281 MT, Machhiwara 1,30,964 MT, Maloud 55,887 MT, Mullanpur Dakha 1,99,936 MT, Raikot 1,37,542 MT, Sahnewal 78,169 MT, Samrala 88,090 MT and Sidhwan Bet grain market has purchased 1,01,230 MT of rice till Saturday evening.

Private purchase negligible

The private purchase of the paddy in Ludhiana district remained completely negligible this procurement season. Except 124 MT of rice in Khanna, 19 MT in Machhiwara, 90 MT in Mullanpur Dakha, and 75 MT in Samrala, no private procurement was logged in any of the rest nine mandis.

FCI also laggard

The Central Government’s Food Corporation of India (FCI) also remained laggard with only 299 MT of paddy purchase in the district so far. This was also done only in Mullanpur Dakha mandi while no procurement was made by the FCI in rest of the 12 grain markets in Ludhiana.

Pungrain leads

Pungrain remained the leader with the maximum of 6,88,151 MT of paddy purchase, followed by Markfed 3,97,728 MT, Punsup 3,47,984 MT and Warehousing Corporation has procured 1,52,238 MT of rice so far.

“The farmers are facilitated with all amenities besides smooth and hassle-free procurement and timely payment of the procured stocks.” said Surabhi Malik, DC.

