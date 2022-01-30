15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 29

The Sadar police have registered an abetment-to-suicide case against 15 persons after a man committed suicide in Basant City here yesterday.

Naveen Bhatia, Madaan, Rahul, Anuj Narang, Dinesh, Shanti, Bobby, Amit, Poonam Bhandari, Harjap, Khurana, Abhishek Saini, Harminder Singh, Ashok Thaper and Naman Jain were booked in the case.

Complainant Piyush Goyal, the deceased’s son, told the police that his father Pawan Kumar (49) was running a garment business and due to Covid-induced lockdown, he could not return borrowed money to the accused.

Hence, they had been mentally harassing the victim and had also threatened him of dire consequences if the money was not returned. Yesterday, the accused went to the office of his father and tortured him.

The deceased’s son said the accused forced his father to sign a blank paper after which they took away two of his cars with them. After the incident, his father went into depression and committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

Investigating officer SI Gurpreet Singh said on the basis of the suicide note, a case was registered. Now, further probe was launched in the case.