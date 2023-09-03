15 cell phones recovered from jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 2

A surprise checking in the Ludhiana Central Jail led to the recovery of 15 mobile phones from jail inmates in separate cases.

Three separate raids were conducted by different teams in jail on August 14 in which 10 mobile phones were recovered from 10 jail inmates, identified as Vicky, Deepak Kumar, Mohd Anwar, Jasvir, Sahil, Harman, Gurpreet, Hardeep, Gursewak and Narinder Singh. A case under the Prison Act was registered against the inmates on Friday.

On August 19, staff conducted checking which led to the recovery of five mobile phones from four inmates — Amritpal Singh, Amandeep Singh, Santosh Chauhan and Jangir Singh.

A case under the Prison Act was registered against the inmates on Friday. The Jail Department launched further probe to inquire about the persons or jail officials who facilitated the supply of phones inside the jail.

Sources said the recovered phones would be sent for forensic examination.