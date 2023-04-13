15 Covid cases

Ludhiana, April 12
On Wednesday, 15 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district. Of the persons who tested positive, seven had influenza-like symptoms, three visited the OPD, one had come into contact with a positive patient, three were undertrials and one person was yet to be traced.
According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 1,13,852 positive cases and 3,021 deaths due to the virus were reported in the district since March 2020. On Wednesday, 549 samples were collected for testing. At present, there are 111 active cases in the district with 12 patients receiving treatment at different hospitals.
