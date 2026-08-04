15 days after pipeline work, Malhar Road–Le Baron stretch remains uncarpeted

The stretch from Malhar Road to Hotel Le Baron on Ferozpur Road has remained dug up for over 15 to 20 days due to the laying of pipelines for the Ludhiana Surface Water Supply Project by a private company engaged by the Municipal Corporation (MC). However, the road has not been re-carpeted, resulting in frequent incidents of vehicles getting stuck in potholes and posing a risk to commuters.

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Shopkeepers and residents highlighted the issue after a car became trapped in a nearly three-foot-deep trench on Monday. The vehicle was eventually pulled out with the help of a crane.

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Pritpaul Singh, a shopkeeper in the area, said the contractor dug up the road around 15 days ago to lay pipelines, but the condition of the stretch worsened significantly after recent rainfall.

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“We receive customers during the evening when visibility is low and the roads are dug up. After Monday evening’s rain, water accumulated in the potholes. Every day, one or two vehicles get trapped, and people have to help pull them out. The poor road condition is also affecting our business as customers are avoiding the area,” he said.

Residents and traders said they are unsure whom to approach with their complaints.

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“We do not have the contact numbers of the concerned authorities. The roads were dug up for pipeline work, but despite several days passing, they have not been restored to their original condition. Customers avoid visiting us because there is no proper parking space and their vehicles risk getting stuck in the trenches,” said Vishal Kumar, a grocery shop owner near Hotel Le Baron.

The stretch is used by hundreds of commuters, including two-wheeler and four-wheeler riders as well as pedestrians, throughout the day, causing widespread inconvenience.

Jaideep Singh, SDO, Operation and Maintenance Cell, said the Municipal Corporation had awarded the pipeline-laying contract to Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL).

“We have issued standing instructions to the company representatives to restore and carpet roads as soon as pipeline work is completed. Since this particular stretch has now been brought to our notice, we will inspect the site and direct the project in-charge to take the necessary action at the earliest,” he said.

About the project

Under the Ludhiana Surface Water Supply Project, large-diameter transmission pipelines are being laid by the Municipal Corporation through a private contractor to distribute clean, treated canal water from the Bilga/Sahnewal treatment facility across the city.