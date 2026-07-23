15 deaths in over 2 yrs: Crash barriers still missing on 13-km elevated road in Ludhiana

Nearly 15 persons have lost their lives in accidents on the Ludhiana’s Rs 756-crore elevated road since it was opened to traffic in March 2024, yet the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not installed metal crash barriers on the central median.

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The safety feature remains missing for over four months after Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain directed NHAI officials to install the barriers, raising serious concerns over safety of commuters.

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The issue has again come into focus after a recent accident in which a speeding car lost control, overturned several times and crossed over to the opposite carriageway, resulting in a major collision. Road safety experts said a properly designed median crash barrier could have prevented the vehicle from entering the opposite lane, reducing the chances of a serious crash.

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The 13-km elevated corridor, built at a cost of Rs 756 crore, connects Bharat Nagar Chowk with the octroi post on Ferozepur Road. Despite carrying thousands of vehicles every day, the elevated stretch still lacks metal median crash barriers, which are considered an important safety feature on high-speed roads to prevent crossover accidents.

The issue is not new. In June 2025, former employees associated with the project wrote to senior NHAI officials, alleging that the mandatory median crash barriers had not been installed despite the project being declared complete. Following the complaint, the NHAI ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the Project Director. The complainants also alleged that the mandatory road safety audit had not been conducted before the completion certificate was issued.

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In November 2024, the NHAI itself had started repairing around 2,500 damaged crash barriers after an inspection found several of them had weakened within months of the project’s completion, raising questions over construction quality. However, the issue of the missing median crash barriers remained unresolved.

On March 10, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain had directed NHAI officials to install metal crash barriers after repeated concerns over accidents on the elevated road. When contacted again, he said: “I had directed the NHAI officials to install metal crash barriers. If multiple deaths have been reported, I will ask them again to expedite the work as it is a serious issue.”

The Public Action Committee (PAC), Ludhiana, has also questioned the absence of the median crash barriers, alleging that the missing safety feature has contributed to repeated fatal accidents on the elevated corridor. The committee has demanded a technical and financial audit of the project, claiming that around 15 lives have already been lost on the stretch and that several mandatory safety measures are yet to be provided.

Road safety expert Rahul Verma said the median crash barriers were mandatory on elevated highways under the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) guidelines as they prevent vehicles from crossing into oncoming traffic during high-speed collisions. Commuters have also repeatedly demanded that the NHAI should install the barriers without further delay.