DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 15 deaths in over 2 yrs: Crash barriers still missing on 13-km elevated road in Ludhiana

15 deaths in over 2 yrs: Crash barriers still missing on 13-km elevated road in Ludhiana

Four months ago, DC had directed NHAI officials to install safety feature

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:59 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The elevated road that needs crash barriers in Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman
Advertisement

Nearly 15 persons have lost their lives in accidents on the Ludhiana’s Rs 756-crore elevated road since it was opened to traffic in March 2024, yet the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not installed metal crash barriers on the central median.

Advertisement

The safety feature remains missing for over four months after Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain directed NHAI officials to install the barriers, raising serious concerns over safety of commuters.

Advertisement

The issue has again come into focus after a recent accident in which a speeding car lost control, overturned several times and crossed over to the opposite carriageway, resulting in a major collision. Road safety experts said a properly designed median crash barrier could have prevented the vehicle from entering the opposite lane, reducing the chances of a serious crash.

Advertisement

The 13-km elevated corridor, built at a cost of Rs 756 crore, connects Bharat Nagar Chowk with the octroi post on Ferozepur Road. Despite carrying thousands of vehicles every day, the elevated stretch still lacks metal median crash barriers, which are considered an important safety feature on high-speed roads to prevent crossover accidents.

The issue is not new. In June 2025, former employees associated with the project wrote to senior NHAI officials, alleging that the mandatory median crash barriers had not been installed despite the project being declared complete. Following the complaint, the NHAI ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the Project Director. The complainants also alleged that the mandatory road safety audit had not been conducted before the completion certificate was issued.

Advertisement

In November 2024, the NHAI itself had started repairing around 2,500 damaged crash barriers after an inspection found several of them had weakened within months of the project’s completion, raising questions over construction quality. However, the issue of the missing median crash barriers remained unresolved.

On March 10, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain had directed NHAI officials to install metal crash barriers after repeated concerns over accidents on the elevated road. When contacted again, he said: “I had directed the NHAI officials to install metal crash barriers. If multiple deaths have been reported, I will ask them again to expedite the work as it is a serious issue.”

The Public Action Committee (PAC), Ludhiana, has also questioned the absence of the median crash barriers, alleging that the missing safety feature has contributed to repeated fatal accidents on the elevated corridor. The committee has demanded a technical and financial audit of the project, claiming that around 15 lives have already been lost on the stretch and that several mandatory safety measures are yet to be provided.

Road safety expert Rahul Verma said the median crash barriers were mandatory on elevated highways under the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) guidelines as they prevent vehicles from crossing into oncoming traffic during high-speed collisions. Commuters have also repeatedly demanded that the NHAI should install the barriers without further delay.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts