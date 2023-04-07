15 fresh Covid cases in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

Fifteen fresh Covid cases were reported from the district on Thursday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,754 have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of Covid in the district and a total of 3,020 people have succumbed to the deadly virus since March 30, 2020 when first death was reported in the district. On Thursday, 592 samples were sent for testing which include 473 RTPCR samples, 117 antigen samples and two TruNat sampels.