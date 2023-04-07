15 fresh Covid cases in district

Ludhiana, April 6
Fifteen fresh Covid cases were reported from the district on Thursday.
Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,754 have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of Covid in the district and a total of 3,020 people have succumbed to the deadly virus since March 30, 2020 when first death was reported in the district. On Thursday, 592 samples were sent for testing which include 473 RTPCR samples, 117 antigen samples and two TruNat sampels.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On course to root out graft: PM Modi
Slams Cong’s ‘monarchical’ mindset | Says Oppn captive to ne...
More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab
Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met
Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly
Ashish Bajaj, 29, pleaded guilty in August last year