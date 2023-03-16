15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

Around 15 persons suffered injuries after a mini-truck (Bolero Camper) they were travelling in collided head-on with a Tata Safari near the Pawat canal bridge in Samrala here on Wednesday. The mini-truck was ferrying pilgrims to some religious place in Anandpur Sahib.

ASI Avtar Chandar said the incident occurred this morning. Bolero was going towards Anandpur Sahib from Raikot and around 25 passengers were travelling in the vehicle. When it reached Samrala, it collided head-on with Tata Safari which was going to Ludhiana from Chamkaur Sahib.

After the incident, an ambulance was called and the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital, Khanna, for treatment, the ASI said, adding that around 15 persons suffered injuries and three of them got serious injuries. Later, many of them shifted to other hospitals where they were undergoing treatment.

After recording statements of the injured, required action would be taken against the negligent driver.

One of the passengers, Daljit Singh, said driver of Tata Safari was driving in a rash manner and he was also using a mobile phone while driving which actually caused the mishap.Two of the injured also suffered fractures in their legs.

Dr Navdeep Singh from the Civil Hospital, Khanna, said the injured include some women too and first-aid treatment was given to all of them.