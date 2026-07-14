15 Ludhiana councillors get tabs as e-office scheme gains pace

As many as 15 councillors from various wards of the city received tablets on Monday as the Municipal Corporation (MC) continued to move forward with implementation of its e-office initiative.

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Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar and Deputy Mayor Prince Johar distributed the tablets at the MC’s Zone A office.

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The senior leaders said the decision to purchase tablets was taken by the General House of the MC. Civic body officials have been directed to distribute the tablets among the remaining councillors as soon as possible.

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After distribution of these tablets, the meetings of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) and MC General House will go paperless. It will help save paper and encourage transparency and efficiency.

Prashar said that a number of initiatives were being taken to promote e-office and the move would also save time. The aim is to provide timely and hassle-free services to the residents, he added.