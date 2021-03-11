15-month-old child of migrant couple run over by tractor-trailer at brick-kiln

Our Correspondent

Payal, May 11

In a tragic incident, a 15-month-old child of a migrant labourer couple was killed after being mowed down by a tractor-trailer at a brick-kiln on the outskirts of Jalajan village, near here, on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Aniket, the son of a migrant labourer couple, Parmod Kumar and Mamta Devi, from Siryan Pur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to information provided by the couple to the Sihar police, Gogi of Dheero Majra, driver of a tractor-trailer, had allegedly mowed down their 15-month-old son, when he was playing near the vehicle. “Gogi stopped the vehicle near us after unloading bricks and started talking to us. My son Ankit went almost under the vehicle while playing and Gogi started moving it while attending a phone call. We tried to stop Gogi, but he failed to listen our voice as he was busy with his phone call. Aniket died after being mowed down by the tractor-trailer,” Parmod said.

After the accident, the accused fled the spot.

Police personnel, led by SHO Sihar Baldev Raj, seized the vehicle after receiving a formal complaint about negligent driving and the death of the child.

The police have registered a case against Gogi and launched a probe to nab him.