15 pairs of special trains to ease festive rush

To manage the rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Ferozepur Railway Division has introduced 15 pairs of special trains, making a total of 98 trips. The trains will connect major stations, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Ferozepur Cantt, Jalandhar City and Chheharta, with several destinations in eastern India.

Railway officials said around 70,000 to 80,000 passengers travel during the seven to eight days of the festive period, leading to a sharp increase in demand for trains, particularly towards Bihar and other eastern states.

According to the railway authorities, five pairs of special trains will originate from Amritsar, six from Ludhiana, two from Ferozepur Cantt and one each from Jalandhar City and Chheharta.

Several special trains from Ludhiana will operate towards Saharsa, Darbhanga, Gaya, Kolkata and Purnia. These services are aimed at providing additional travel options to passengers heading home for the festivals.

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Besides special trains, the division has attached two additional third AC coaches each to Ferozepur Cantt-Patna (04616) and Amritsar-Barauni (04668) trains to accommodate more passengers. Officials said additional special trains could also be introduced if the rush warranted it.

To manage the crowd at railway stations, temporary waiting areas covering around 3,700 sq m are being developed at Amritsar, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan stations. Of this, 2,500 sq m will be at Ludhiana, 300 sq m at Amritsar, 400 sq m at Jalandhar City and 500 sq m at Dhandari Kalan.

At the Ludhiana railway station, an additional entry gate has been arranged on the multi-level car parking (MLCP) side. It will have a ticket counter, seating arrangements and a temporary waiting area. Catering stalls have also been provided at the location.

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Additional ticket counters have been opened at major stations while staff have been deployed at enquiry offices to assist passengers. The railway authorities have also made arrangements for announcements and display boards to provide information about train timings and services. Mobile UTS ticketing will also be made available in case of increased passenger footfall.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel have been deployed at major stations to prevent overcrowding and ensure passenger safety. CCTV cameras and a war room at the divisional office in Ferozepur will monitor station activities round the clock.

The division has also instructed catering and vending contractors to maintain adequate stocks of food and other essential items and sell them at prescribed rates. Parcel transactions at the Ludhiana railway station will remain temporarily suspended on rush days to ensure smoother passenger movement.

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Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sanjeev Kumar said the arrangements had been made keeping in view the expected increase in passenger traffic during the festive season. He said the division was prepared to operate additional special trains, if required, and had deployed staff and security personnel at major stations to ensure safe and convenient movement of the passengers.