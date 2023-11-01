15-quintal poppy husk, gun seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Sidhwan Bet police seized 15 quintals of illicit poppy husk, a pistol and three rounds during the checking of a truck in Abupura village. According to the Ludhiana rural police, they signalled the truck driver to stop the vehicle at a designated checkpoint for special checking. The police said the driver and his two accomplices managed to flee the scene, abandoning the vehicle after seeing the police team. The vehicle was also seized. During the checking, the police claimed to have found 75 bags containing 15 quintals of poppy husk. One of the suspects has been identified as Gurwinder Singh from Kot Ise Khan village in Moga while the identities of his accomplices remain unknown. A case has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act.