Home / Ludhiana / 15 sectoral committees notified for industrial policy enhancement

15 sectoral committees notified for industrial policy enhancement

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:06 AM Aug 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Sanjeev Arora. file photo
In continuation of the Punjab Government’s initiative to gather suggestions from industry experts for strengthening the state’s industrial policy and improving the ease of doing business, Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday announced the formation of 15 more sectoral committees, bringing the total number of committees to 24. The newly formed committees included members from diverse industrial sectors and would serve as think tanks to recommend sector-specific policy measures. The new committees are focused on the IT sector, bicycle industry, auto and auto components, electric vehicles, renewable energy, steel and rolling mills, plastic and chemical products, logistics, warehousing, film media, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, universities, coaching institutions, hospitals, startups, retail and electronics systems design and manufacturing. The core task of these committees would be to provide inputs for a customised industrial policy for their specific sector keeping in mind the state’s unique industrial eco system along with structural and fiscal context. The committees shall submit these recommendations by October 1.

