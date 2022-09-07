15 sewerage connections cut in Ludhiana, Rs 35.6 lakh recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 6

In the ongoing drive against defaulters who failed to deposit water supply and sewerage charges, 15 more sewerage connections were snapped today.

Municipal Corporation Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh said the staff concerned visited 30 properties. Of them, sewerage connections of 12 properties were disconnected in areas of Zone B. The Municipal Corporation also recovered Rs 35,14,000 during the drive, he said.

MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said the staff concerned disconnected sewerage connections of three properties in Model Town Market as the owners concerned had failed to pay dues. He said the Municipal Corporation recovered Rs 50,000 dues from the two properties.