15-year-old girl dies by suicide in Ludhiana

A 15-year-old girl, a student of Class X, died by suicide in Ludhiana. Her family has alleged that a 25-year-old woman from Gopal Nagar had been pressuring her for a same-sex marriage. The two had become friends on Instagram about six months ago. The police on Sunday registered a case against the woman and launched a search for her.

The incident occurred in Vishnu Nagar (Rahon Road) under the Jodhewal police station. The girl’s father, who works at a factory, told the police that the victim died in the evening on October 31.

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As per her father, his daughter befriended the woman on Instagram around six months ago. The woman had been pressuring her for a same-sex marriage, which left the girl under severe mental stress.

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On the father’s complaint, the Jodhewal police registered an FIR against the woman on November 1.

SI Sukhwinder Singh said the police would also probe if the suspect had earlier trapped other girls in a similar manner. The police are conducting a detailed investigation and the search for the suspect was on.