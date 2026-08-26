15-yr-old girl held captive, raped; two boys booked

A 15-year-old girl was held captive by two boys and sexually assaulted at a village near Meharban.

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The two youths, aged about 18, have been booked in the case.

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According to the statement given to the police by the victim’s family, the girl went missing from outside their house around 5 pm on August 23. The family searched for her throughout the night but could get no information about her. Early the next morning, she was seen coming on foot from the direction of Jagirpur village. She told her family members that two boys threatened her and took her to a house in Jagirpur. She was held captive there. Afterwards, one of the boys raped her. Later, the suspects fled after leaving the victim on the way.

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The Meharban police on Monday registered a case against both suspects under Sections 351(3) and 65(1) of the BNS and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

ASI Radhey Sham said the victim was a student of Class X. Raids were being conducted to detain the suspects.