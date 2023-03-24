15 years on, GLADA fails to develop commercial complex at Canal Colony

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 23

The much-touted commercial complex on the site of the erstwhile Canal Colony on Pakhowal Road behind Feroze Gandhi Market, proposed to be developed by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), has turned out to be a pipe dream for many.

The authority has failed to develop the complex even after the passing of more than 15 years when shops and shop-cum-offices (SCOs) were sold for the proposed complex through an open auction in December 2007.

After 13.34 acres of land belonging to the Irrigation and Ground Water Department, then known as Canal Colony, were handed over to the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) under OUVGL (optimum use of vacant government land) for commercial exploitation, the GLADA had proposed to develop a commercial complex in a part of the land.

To woo buyers, then GLADA officials had claimed that mall/commercial plaza on the pattern of Sector 17 in Chandigarh would come up in the area reserved for the commercial pocket. In the first auction, shops and SCOs were sold at more than 300 per cent premium.

However, much to the anguish of buyers, GLADA authorities have failed to carry out basic internal development of the area. Although paved parking sites and railings have been provided, other amenities such as toilet blocks remain nowhere to be seen.

Fuming buyers of shops and SCOs say they feel cheated at the hands of the government agency.

A city resident, who had purchased a 33.3 square-yard shop at a whopping Rs 2.35 lakh per square yard, said: “We were told that a modern commercial complex would be developed at the site when shops were offered for sale through auction. Later, however, a part of the land was diverted for group housing and the development of commercial pocket was put on the back burner.”

That the development of the site was neglected is evident from the fact that in August last, GLADA authorities had replied to an RTI query that the layout plan of the market — according to which shops were sold through auction in December 2007 — was not available in records.

A GLADA official said a report had been sought from the staff concerned and grievances of buyers would be addressed on a priority basis.

No records of layout plan: Authority in RTI reply

